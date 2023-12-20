Benalmádena offers a slice of 'largest Christmas log in Andalucía' to raise funds for local charities

Tony Bryant Wednesday, 20 December 2023, 15:30 Compartir Copiar enlace

Benalmádena town hall is inviting residents and visitors to a festive event that will include the creation of “the largest Christmas log in Andalucía” on Friday 22 December. The 100-metre-long traditional festive delicacy will be made by local confectioner Carlos Carrasco and will be created to raise funds for the Cudeca Hospice and the Ela Association, an NGO that cares for sufferers of the leukodystrophy brain disorder.

The ingredients, which includes 100 kilos of sponge cake, 100 litres of cream and 40 kilos of dark chocolate and 100 litres of hazelnut paste, have been donated by local confectionary and catering businesses. These include Panadería Benalmádena INK, Parador Benalmádena Pueblo, José Miguel Pasteleros and Horno Malagueño, among others.

Confectioner Carlos Carrasco and Benalmádena councillor announce the event. SUR

Preparation of the giant yule log, which is expected to make around 1,500 portions, will begin in Calle Real, Benalmádena Pueblo, at 9am and is expected to be ready for consumption at around 5pm.

Portions, which will be accompanied by a cup of hot chocolate, will be sold for two euros, or five euros with a commemorative T-shirt.