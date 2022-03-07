Benalmádena business owners call for urgent action against illegal street vendors Tourism is picking up again on the Costa del Sol and, along with the tourists, some of the old problems have also returned. ACEB says businesses cannot face another year of losses because of this unfair and illegal type of competition

Tourism is picking up again on the Costa del Sol and, along with the tourists, some of the old problems have also returned, for example illegal street vendors.

The ACEB business association has officially asked Benalmádena council to take urgent measures to put an end to the practice, which is now widespread, especially on the seafront promenade and in the marina. “With the economic situation the way it is, businesses can’t afford to face another year of losses, which is what happens because of this. It’s unsustainable, they are up against the ropes and being hit with no defence,” says Rosa María González Rubia, the association’s president. “It is unfair and illegal competition right outside their doors, basically selling the same types of things but without paying a single tax or creating any wealth for Benalmádena”.

ACEB has also asked the police to take action against the street vendors, and says it creates a “deplorable” image of the town.

The council says it is concerned about the situation and is already using drones to see where the street vendors go and where they deposit their goods when the police arrive and they run away.