Video: Three police officers injured during pitched battle over drink prices in Benalmádena

Three men and a woman have been arrested for a brawl with the workers of a 'caseta' at the San Juan fair in Benalmádena in which three police officers were injured when they tried to mediate, as confirmed by the different sources consulted by SUR.

The altercation took place in the early hours of Sunday morning at the local fairground, when officers from the National and Local Police went to the scene of a pitched battle in which they had to intervene to separate the parties.

According to municipal sources, the spark for the trouble was the price of the drinks, which the detainees believed were too expensive; while other sources close to the case have specified that the dispute was triggered because the stall was closing and the workers refused to sell them a beer.

When the officers tried to separate the two parties, the customers allegedly lashed out at them, hitting and kicking them. After managing to bring the situation under control, the police officers arrested the culprits.

The police said that in the course of the brawl, one of the suspects smashed the cash register, valued at 1,200 euros. The police also said that it was not the first altercation they had apparently had that night. According to sources, the suspects had already got into a brawl at the Izquierda Unida caseta.