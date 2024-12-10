Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Torremolinos authorises two-hour extension for hospitality industry over Christmas, New Year and Three Kings
The measure is aimed at all bars and restaurants and will be introduced from Sunday 22 December until Monday 6 January

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Tuesday, 10 December 2024, 09:21

Torremolinos town hall has authorised an extension of licensing hours for the town’s hospitality industry to help them make the most of the Christmas period. The measure will be introduced from Sunday 22 December until Monday 6 January and will allow all bars and restaurants an increase of two hours more than the limit set by their prospective licences.

The initiative was announced by the town’s mayor, Margarita del Cid, who said the initiative is “aimed at supporting the hospitality and leisure sector of the municipality over the festive season”.

The extension of hours has been adopted by the council by virtue of Decree 155/2018, which, it said "approves the catalogue of public shows, recreational activities and public establishments in Andalucía”.

“The decree resolves to extend by two hours the general closing hours of hospitality establishments with or without music, providing they respect regulations in force on noise pollution,” the mayor said.

