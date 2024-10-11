Back to the golden age of tourism through film: the legend of Torremolinos is revived in a comedy

Francisco Griñán Malaga Friday, 11 October 2024, 12:50 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

They cruise along in a shiny, pristine Seat 600. To them, this iconic little car is a speed machine, a time capsule transporting them from the drab, repressive Spain of General Franco to the sunny, free-spirited Costa del Sol of the 60s. They pull into a busy square next to a MG convertible, a Gordini and a 2CV, looking around like they've arrived in New York. Close-up of the car's interior, where three young men can't hide the excitement on their faces. They've made it to paradise - Torremolinos, with its luxury hotels and Swedish tourists. The tourists are crossing the square, right in front of two local women in strict mourning black, glaring at the skimpy, colourful outfits of the Scandinavian girls. Cut. Great take.

Actors César Vicente (Pain and Glory) and Malaga-born Carlos Scholz (Toy Boy and Urban) are smiling again- this time, not because the script calls for it.

Whether it is thanks to the good progress or simply because it is lunchtime, they're clearly in high spirits. Today's lunch is being served in a nearby spot, at the Benalmádena fairground. The trio lead the cast of the film entitled Virgenes (virgins) that revisits the iconic locations of the tourist boom, directed by famous Spanish film director Álvaro Díaz Lorenzo.

The director shared insights about his film over lunch stating, "I actually wanted to make a 'coming of age' film, a generational story about young people - the kind the Americans are great at. But I couldn't set it in the present day, so I thought of the 60s and Torremolinos. My family moved here in the 50s, and I heard stories at home about the tourism boom and the revolution it brought." Listening to him is producer Antonio Pérez, who lived through that era and still has a house in Fuengirola, adding "The Costa del Sol changed the way we all thought."

Three years for a kiss

Álvaro Díaz Lorenzo captures the essence of the film saying, "Beyond the stereotypes of Swedish tourists, I'd say we're shooting a romantic comedy that delves into romantic love, including same sex, and familial love between parents and children." He recalls that on the Costa del Sol you could witness attitudes and scenes that would lead to imprisonment in re-education camps elsewhere in Spain. "You could face up to three years in detention for kissing someone of the same sex, according to the vagrancy and misfits law," the director explains.

Xavi Caudevilla's character serves as the comedic relief in the trio of friends. Caudevilla explains that what has surprised him most about his character is the family dynamics. "Children and parents didn't touch or speak to each other in a familiar way ; they addressed each other formally, like strangers," he says. His co-star César Vicente agrees but notes that the relationships in the film feel more genuine. "I love the friendship between these three characters. We're together all the time, and you can really sense that back then, there were no mobile phones, so everything was much more direct". Vicente, who made his debut with Almodóvar, has over 20,000 followers on instagram, but he's not letting that distract him. In fact, the three leads, all in their twenties, haven't touched their phones all lunch break, "They're in the van and that's where they'll stay," Carlos Scholz confirms, adding that although he has filmed a couple of series in Malaga before, reliving the era of the tourism boom and driving a 600 is "quite something".

Zoom Carlos Scholz and Xavi Caudevilla during the filming in the Seat 600. Marilú Báez

Filming at home has made the director very happy. The film, produced by Spal Films with support from TVE, Canal Sur and the Junta de Andalucía, has allowed him to tell a deeply personal story. "Torremolinos has changed a lot, so in addition to shooting in La Carihuela and Bajondillo- I love that we've reconstructed that village in Fuengirola- we have filmed in Mijas, Marbella, Malaga and Benalmadena," explains Álvaro Díaz Lorenzo.

Filming has been going on around the province since last week and finished on Tuesday. During this time, Díaz Lorenzo has taken on the role of director for everything-not just the film, but also his team's free time, "I've put together a list of my 15 favourite places to eat, dance or drink and they have loved it. Everyone who isn't from the area is discovering the Costa in a whole new way," shares the proud director from Fuengirola, In a bid to categorise his films he explains "I like to define my films with a single word- Virgenes is elegant."