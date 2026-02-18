Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Mental health

UPDATE: Benalmádena school says no bullying had been reported prior to 14-year-old girl's death

The Malaga education department said Ángela was "a well-integrated student" and that her classmates had appointed her class representative this year

María José Díaz Alcalá

María José Díaz Alcalá

Wednesday, 18 February 2026, 10:10

The Benalmádena secondary school attended by 14-year-old Ángela, who took her own life this week, was allegedly not aware that the girl was being bullied. After initial silence, the education department has said that neither Ángela nor her family had made a complaint.

"There was no alert or indication of a possible case of bullying and at no time did either the family or the pupil inform the school that she was being bullied. There is also no record of any communication from classmates or teachers warning that she was being bullied," the school has said in a statement.

The regional minister of education said on Tuesday that there were five active protocols regarding bullying cases at the school but none concerned Ángela.

The investigation into the teen's death is analysing reports from the school management, her tutors in the last two years, the guidance department and meetings held with the head of studies or the special education teacher.

According to IES Benalmádena, none of the reports contain warnings about a possible case of bullying. The education department said that Ángela did not go to the guidance department to report any difficulties.

All meetings previously held with her parents had concerned either the occasional absence, academic results and progress.

The school says that Ángela was а "well-integrated student" and that her classmates had appointed her "class representative" this year. Internal surveys show no emotional turmoil among the students.

Samaritans in Spain, English service, call freephone 900525100. Suicidal behaviour helpline in Spanish, 024. Fundación Anar helpline for children and teens, 900202010.

