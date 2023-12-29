Ahead of their New Year's Eve celebrations, Torremolinos reminds people of the firework ban in the town

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Friday, 29 December 2023, 13:11 Compartir Copiar enlace

Torremolinos town hall has reminded residents and visitors that the use of fireworks, rockets and firecrackers in public areas of the town is strictly prohibited, unless “expressly authorised” by the municipal authority. The law regulating the use of pyrotechnics in the municipality, which was introduced in 2019, has been enforced to protect minors with autism spectrum disorder, babies, the elderly and pets, all of whom are affected by the noise caused by this type of activity.

The town’s mayor, Margarita del Cid, said that Local Police officers will ensure that people comply with the regulations throughout the festive season, especially on New Year’s Eve.

The statement from the councillor warns of the sanctions contained in the municipal ordinance of the Pyrotechnic Articles and Cartridges Regulation, which lays out the financial penalties, as well as the seizure of the material that is the object of the infringement, the suspension of the activity, and even the closure of establishments that host unauthorised displays.