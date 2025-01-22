Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Bank robbery in Malaga after threat to throw acid over employee
Bank robbery in Malaga after threat to throw acid over employee

Police are trying to track down the suspect, while forensic officers are analysing the contents of the bottle that allegedly contained the liquid

Malaga

Wednesday, 22 January 2025, 10:52

A bank robber has fled with 400 euros after breaking into a Cajamar branch and threatening to spray an employee with acid in Malaga. The incident occurred around 1.20pm on Monday 21 January at the bank branch in Calle Gabriel Miró in Churriana, when the suspect allegedly entered carrying a bottle which he said contained acid.

Threatening to throw it at a female employee, the alleged offender managed to make off with just over 400 euros and fled the scene. Police are trying to track down the suspect, while forensic officers are analysing the contents of the bottle to determine what the substance is, sources told SUR.

The incident comes after another robbery at the Santander branch in Emilio Thuiller, in Ciudad Jardín, about a month ago. The robber wielding a large knife made off with 245,000 euros inside a safe in the Christmas Eve incident.

A week earlier, on 22 November, a man broke into the Caja Rural branch located in the same street and threatened an employee with a pistol and a shotgun before making off with more than 60,000 euros. He then tried to leave the bank, but was unsuccessful. National Police officers captured him, and he is currently being held in custody.

