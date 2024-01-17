'In your house you would clean it up... so think of our streets as your home': Axarquía town takes pet owners to task

Eugenio Cabezas Vélez-Málaga Wednesday, 17 January 2024, 21:17 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Vélez-Málaga town hall’s environment department, on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol, along with its public cleaning company Althenia, have launched a new awareness campaign to encourage pet-owners to clean up after their dogs.

With the slogan, 'In your home you would clean it... think of our streets as your house' the town hall hopes to raise awareness about the importance of cleaning up after dogs and the fines that people could face if they fail to comply.

Pet owners are asked to wash away urine using water and vinegar or any disinfectant and pick up faeces. “It is important that we all help to keep our streets and parks clean to avoid unhealthy conditions and not to upset our neighbours", commented environment councillor, Rocío Ruiz. They are also reminded of fines that range from 90 to 300 euros for failing to comply with the new bylaw.

Ruiz called for a “change of attitude of people who have not yet become aware of the importance of picking up their pets' mess and cleaning up after they pee". Bags and carriers are being given out for free to pet owners for a period of two weeks along with information about the campaign and the fines. Local Police will also reinforce surveillance in the town and report the owners that do not comply with the new bylaw.