Work finally put out to tender for new Nerja health centre

This year marks two decades since the signing of an agreement between the Junta de Andalucía and Nerja town hall in which both public administrations committed to co-financing a new health centre to replace the current one, which even then had become too small.

But the end could finally be in sight after the Junta issued the 9.46-million-euros tender contract for the works with an estimated 20 months build time.

The new health centre will have 26 standard consultation rooms, compared to the 16 in the current facilities, as well as minor surgery and dentistry rooms.