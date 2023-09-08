Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Site of the future health facility for the Axarquía town. SUR
Work finally put out to tender for new Nerja health centre
Health

Work finally put out to tender for new Nerja health centre

It is 20 years since an agreement was signed between the Junta and the town hall in which both public administrations committed to co-finance a new health centre to replace the current one, which even then had become too small

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Friday, 8 September 2023, 12:41

Compartir

This year marks two decades since the signing of an agreement between the Junta de Andalucía and Nerja town hall in which both public administrations committed to co-financing a new health centre to replace the current one, which even then had become too small.

But the end could finally be in sight after the Junta issued the 9.46-million-euros tender contract for the works with an estimated 20 months build time.

The new health centre will have 26 standard consultation rooms, compared to the 16 in the current facilities, as well as minor surgery and dentistry rooms.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad