Machinery on the municipal plot that was awarded to the company at the beginning of 2023. E. Cabezas
Work starts on new beach bar and restaurant next to iconic Costa del Sol landmark
Work starts on new beach bar and restaurant next to iconic Costa del Sol landmark

A Madrid-based company is investing almost one million euros in the project on Calahonda beach, which sits at the foot of the Balcón de Europa in Nerja

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Tuesday, 22 October 2024, 14:24

Calahonda beach which sits at the foot of the Balcón de Europa is one of the most emblematic beaches in Nerja on the eastern Costa del Sol. Until the summer of 2014 it had a beach bar, the Papagayo, which was closed by municipal order after numerous noise complaints from local residents over the years. Subsequently in 2017 the town hall acquired the land which had been privately owned for one million euros. The bar was demolished in 2018 following a series of complaints about the presence of homeless people in the area.

Now, after more than four years of administrative procedures, work has begun on a new hospitality and catering establishment in this iconic enclave. Madrid-based Cielo de Montera S.L., which was the successful bidder in the tender launched by the town hall for the contract, will be responsible for building and managing the new facility with an investment of 964,811.44 euros. The company will pay an annual fee of 72,000 euros to the town hall over a period of 25 years.

Four-month construction period

As work started to build the new bar, Mayor of Nerja José Alberto Armijo said he was "pleased" that the work was finally under way and added that "it will be a modern, sustainable and quality restaurant, which will be a new gastronomic and tourist attraction for Calahonda beach and the surroundings of the Balcón de Europa".

Work is expected to take four months and if there are no setbacks the establishment should be ready for Holy Week in 2025, which will run from 13 to 20 April.

