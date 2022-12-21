Woodland area set to open in Axarquía town The El Cantal park will provide a 15,000 square-metre rereational space in Rincón de la Victoria and people will be invited to sponsor a tree

Rincón de la Victoria town hall is to open a wooded park area located near the town's Cueva del Tesoro on 15 January. It has invested 260,000 euros in the new 15,000 square metre facility which will be known as El Cantal park and aims to provide a space for recreation.

The councillor for environmental sustainability, Borja Ortiz explained on Tuesday 20 December that on the same day as the park opens there will be activities including reforestation and the opportunity to sponsor a tree, “where residents can enjoy this new natural space and participate in a workshop planting native trees and shrubs”.

Ortiz went on to say, "We want children to strengthen their bond with nature, which is why they will be invited to sponsor a tree to encourage environmental responsibility." Online registration is required to sponsor a tree.

University project

The park is located between Calle Lope de Rueda and Avenida de los Pintores and has wooden steps and walkways that connect with a pine forest adjacent to a recreational area by the stream, according to the mayor.

A project created by students at the University of Malaga has developed integrated signage adapted to the use of people with cognitive and visual impairments and there is a children’s playground. A perimeter fence has been installed to protect wildlife from the nearby road.

The environmental project has been carried out by the company Ingeniería y Diseños Técnicos, S.A.U. with a budget of 240,373 euros, of which 75 per cent has come from provincial authority the Diputación de Málaga. In addition, solar photovoltaic installations (street lights, beacons and floodlights) will be installed shortly, to the tune of 17,970 euros, which will add to the total investment of almost 260,000 euros.