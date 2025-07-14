Weekend Beach 2025: huge Costa del Sol music festival in pictures

Jennie Rhodes Torre del Mar Monday, 14 July 2025, 11:30 | Updated 11:59h. Compartir

The tenth anniversary of Weekend Beach festival in Torre del Mar on the eastern Costa del Sol finished in the early hours of Sunday 13 July with 90,000 people attending at least one night of the three-day summer music event. Thursday night's highlights were veteran Spanish rockers Seguridad Social followed by British indie rock band Kaiser Chiefs.

While Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson seemed concerned that he didn’t “know enough Spanish” to converse with the crowd, as the band launched into hits like Ruby, I predict a riot and Oh My God, the Spanish and international audience demonstrated that they knew enough English to sing along a full volume. Vic & Mike DJs changed the tempo and belted out some dance classics to take the ‘Weekers’ into the early hours of day one.

The unique style of the emerging artist La Chispa kicked off the second night of the festival and Granada’s own Lori Meyers drew one of the biggest crowds on Friday night. Rapper KASE.O, who last performed at the Weekend Beach in 2022, burst onto the stage with the power of his sound system and a spectacular visual display in his only Andalusian concert this summer.

Photos from the Weekend Beach festival Wild Punk / J. R.

The urban sound of Columbian singer-songwriter Kapo and the rhythm of De La Rose continued well into the early hours of Saturday morning and the Sunrise got going on Friday with its mix of electronic music. Along with Spanish DJ’s there were also international names including Adrian Mills and Shlomo.

The biggest night of the festival was undoubtedly Saturday when Spanish legends Rozalén and Estopa both gave outstanding performances to a packed festival ground. The highlight came when Estopa appeared earlier than expected to accompany Rozalén with the song ‘Vivir’.

Zoom Estopa and Rozalén appear on stage together Wild Punk

The Sunrise Stage took those ‘Weekers’ determined not to miss even the final hours of this year’s event into the early hours of Sunday morning. The festival is expected to have brought around 12 million euros to the town.