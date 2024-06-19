Popular Costa del Sol museum and visitor centre receives award for best digitalised experience

SUR Wednesday, 19 June 2024, 12:54 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Rincón de la Victoria town hall on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol has received and award for its Roman Villa Antiopa project in the category of the use of immersive technologies at the Digital Tourist Congress held in Benidorm.

This is a recognition "for the best immersive experience through the use of technology such as virtual reality, augmented reality or extended reality", explained the councillor for tourism, Antonio José Martín.

The mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, said "This distinction recognises the best projects at national level in the application of digital technologies in the field of tourism. Our objective as a town hall has been to bring local history and heritage closer to the citizens through a visit to a third century Roman villa."

The immersive technology project at Villa Antiopa consists of a route along walkways that offers audiovisual content that tells the story of the archaeological projects that were carried out. Via panels with QR codes visitors can see in augmented reality how the rooms were constituted and see a three-dimensional recreation of what the villa was originally like as well as daily life for some of its inhabitants.

The mayor and the councillor for tourism with the award. SUR

The award was presented by Pilar Roch, CEO of Ametic, which is the association representing the digital industry sector in Spain, and organiser of the event. A total of eight awards were presented in recognition of the best projects in the application of digital technologies in the field of tourism and their use in industry, institutions and public bodies.

Last December Villa Antiopa was recognised with the Q for Quality certificate by the Spanish Tourism Quality Institute (ICTE). It was also nominated as 'Best Andalusian Conservation Project' in the third EXPONE Awards for Best Practices in Innovation in Museums and Exhibitions, promoted by the Association of Museologists and Museographers of Andalusia (AMMA).