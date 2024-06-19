Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The museum space houses 13 large perfectly preserved mosaics. Eugenio Cabezas
Popular Costa del Sol museum and visitor centre receives award for best digitalised experience
Heritage

Popular Costa del Sol museum and visitor centre receives award for best digitalised experience

The Roman Villa Antiopa project has been recognised for its use of virtual, augmented and extended reality technology

SUR

Wednesday, 19 June 2024, 12:54

Opciones para compartir

Rincón de la Victoria town hall on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol has received and award for its Roman Villa Antiopa project in the category of the use of immersive technologies at the Digital Tourist Congress held in Benidorm.

This is a recognition "for the best immersive experience through the use of technology such as virtual reality, augmented reality or extended reality", explained the councillor for tourism, Antonio José Martín.

The mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, said "This distinction recognises the best projects at national level in the application of digital technologies in the field of tourism. Our objective as a town hall has been to bring local history and heritage closer to the citizens through a visit to a third century Roman villa."

The immersive technology project at Villa Antiopa consists of a route along walkways that offers audiovisual content that tells the story of the archaeological projects that were carried out. Via panels with QR codes visitors can see in augmented reality how the rooms were constituted and see a three-dimensional recreation of what the villa was originally like as well as daily life for some of its inhabitants.

The mayor and the councillor for tourism with the award.
The mayor and the councillor for tourism with the award. SUR

The award was presented by Pilar Roch, CEO of Ametic, which is the association representing the digital industry sector in Spain, and organiser of the event. A total of eight awards were presented in recognition of the best projects in the application of digital technologies in the field of tourism and their use in industry, institutions and public bodies.

Last December Villa Antiopa was recognised with the Q for Quality certificate by the Spanish Tourism Quality Institute (ICTE). It was also nominated as 'Best Andalusian Conservation Project' in the third EXPONE Awards for Best Practices in Innovation in Museums and Exhibitions, promoted by the Association of Museologists and Museographers of Andalusia (AMMA).

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol town improves road safety at its roundabouts
  2. 2 Site of famous 'hostess club' on the Costa del Sol to become town's second Lidl supermarket
  3. 3 Sheikh Al-Thani's offer to pay for Malaga CF fans' travel widely rejected by supporters' groups
  4. 4 Malaga CF's crucial play-off match subjected to last-minute kick-off change
  5. 5 Concert venue set up for Malaga CF season ticket holders to watch crucial league play-off final
  6. 6 Los Barrios dog charity close to hitting target to build new shelter
  7. 7 Tributes pour in for 52-year-old mayor of Malaga village who has died following a heart attack
  8. 8

    The second-hand bookshops in Malaga that have a tale to tell
  9. 9 Florida Huelin: fresh and cosmopolitan cuisine by the sea
  10. 10 Benalmádena town hall restores all public services following last week's cyber attack

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad