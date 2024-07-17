Video: Popular Costa del Sol beach bar goes up in flames during early morning blaze

Eugenio Cabezas Torrox Wednesday, 17 July 2024, 10:06 | Updated 10:16h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The alarm was raised shortly before 7am this Wednesday morning (17 July). A fire in the popular Cacola beach bar, located at the easternmost end of the promenade of El Morche in the eastern Costa del Sol municipality of Torrox, startled the neighbourhood.

Members of Malaga's provincial brigade (CPB) quickly responded to extinguish the flames, which completely destroyed the main structure of this hospitality business, with no personal injuries, only material damage. The chiringuito, located next to the football pitch, was closed at the time. The Guardia Civil and Local Police will now investigate the cause of the blaze.

What remains of the chiringuito located next to the football pitch in El Morche. SUR

The mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina, has expressed his "full support to the owner's family", with Jesse Manuel Ramos Cullinan at the head of the hospitality business with several decades of experience, "and we hope to enjoy again one of the most emblematic sites of El Morche in summer as soon as possible".