Video: 'Deep concern and unease' following spate of 20 holiday home burglaries in Malaga province

Eugenio Cabezas Axarquía Friday, 23 August 2024, 16:46 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Property owners in Torrox, Frigiliana and Nerja on the eastern side of Malaga province have reported a spike in the number of burglaries in holiday rental properties in recent weeks coinciding with the summer season.

The last three attempted burglaries took place on Thursday 22 August, just as the pyro-musical show that kicked off this year’s Frigiliana 3 Culturas festival got under way. The owners of several rural houses received warnings on their mobile phones that video surveillance cameras had detected movement in their properties.

They quickly alerted the Guardia Civil and the rural guards in Frigiliana. The officers arrived within minutes and found several individuals in the area, who had smashed doors and windows in an attempt to gain access to the properties.

Shots fired

Several shots were fired into the air by the security forces to scare the perpetrators, as SUR has been able to confirm. Fortunately, despite gaining access to three of the properties, the thieves did not manage to take any items. The three properties are located in the Nerja, in La Morea, which is on the border with the neighbouring town of Frigiliana.

As SUR has learned, these are three new cases that add to a list of some twenty burglaries that have been reported in recent months in rural areas of Torrox, Nerja and Frigiliana. In most cases the burglars gained access to empty houses, but in one of the attempts they attacked one of the residents, causing her to fall down the stairs.

Residents have set up WhatsApp groups and installed video surveillance cameras with motion and temperature sensors in an attempt to deter burglars. However, the thieves are not deterred, and in some cases they have tried to damage the cameras.

Deep concern and unease

Residents have expressed their “deep concern and unease” about burglaries and are calling for increased vigilance and for owners to coordinate more to warn of the presence of thieves in rural areas.

The Guardia Civil, the local police of the three Axarquia municipalities and the rural guards of Frigiliana have been coordinating their efforts to find the perpetrators for weeks. As SUR has been able to confirm, at least three middle-aged men, all foreign nationals, have been arrested in recent weeks as the alleged perpetrators of several of the burglaries.