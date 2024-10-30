Velez-Malaga starts process to build almost 300 social housing units, the first in a decade

Eugenio Cabezas Vélez-Málaga Wednesday, 30 October 2024, 19:05 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

For the first time in 10 years, Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has started the procedures to build up to 287 social housing units (VPO), to be distributed across the municipality.

The town hall has ceded six plots to the municipal housing services company, Emvipsa. “An important social advance that will have a first construction of 112 homes distributed between Torre del Mar and Vélez-Málaga almost imminently, plus another 175 in Vélez, Caleta and Almayate,” the town hall said in a statement after a meeting on Monday 28 October during which the land was signed over to Emvipsa.

The plots that are going to have a more immediate initial construction are located in Torre del Mar, in SUPT5, on the corner of Calle Alicante with Ruta de los Campanilleros, opposite the indoor swimming pool, where 32 homes will be located.

The other plot is located on Calle Doctor Laureano Casquero in Vélez-Málaga, opposite the Vivar Téllez football ground, with the possibility of 80 homes. In addition, another 175 VPOs will also be built in the Cañada de Burgos, in Real Bajo and in SUB.VM-8 in the Ensanche Oeste area of Vélez-Málaga; in Baviera Golf in Caleta de Vélez; and on land between Valle-Niza and Almayate.