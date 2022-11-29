Vélez-Málaga to offer 45 free activities over Christmas period From December 2 to January 5 there will be children's shows, attractions, parades, drones, contests, raffles, concerts and parades

After two years of reduced celebrations due to the pandemic, Christmas is firmly back on the agenda in Vélez-Málaga. The town hall has announced a wide and ambitious programme for this festive period, under the slogan 'Vélez-Málaga Vive la Navidad' (Vélez-Málaga lives Christmas) with as many as 45 activities designed for everyone, which will be held from December 2 to January 5. The town hall hopes to energise the old town and boost tourism and local commerce.

The programme of actvities will take place in different areas including Plaza de Las Carmelitas, Plaza de La Constitución, Calle Las Tiendas, the San Francisco market area, Cerro de San Cristóbal and Maria Zambrano Park, among others.

The start of the Christmas programme will take place this Friday, 2 December, with the switching on of the Christmas lights and the inauguration of the ‘Belén’ or nativity scene. A giant transparent marquee, located in the El Pozancón car park, will host most of the activities, which will include an audiovisual show with 200 drones and video mapping from the Cerro de San Cristobal, a Christmas 'flashmob' and the free children's attractions will take place in the Maria Zambrano park.

Live music

Live entertainment includes four Disney children's musicals, with the participation of Gisela, a former contestant of Spain’s Operación Triunfo talent show, four parties aimed at teenagers including the 'Menta Fresh Party' and performances from DJ José de las Heras and La Pantera; five flamenco zambombá concerts, 90's music parties, Christmas gastronomy workshops and Manuel Carrasco, Estopa and the Prodigy tribute bands.

At the beginning of the new year, the main events will be on January 2 with samples of Roscón de Reyes cake accompanied by musical performances and on January 3, the royal postmen will be collecting children’s letters written to the three Kings. To end the Christmas period, the three kings' parade will take place on January 5.

Posters advertising the festivities will have QR codes for timetables and the information is available on the town hall website: www.velezmalagavivelanavidad.es.