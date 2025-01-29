People on the Costa del Sol learn all about the 3Rs

Eugenio Cabezas Axarquía Wednesday, 29 January 2025, 12:24 Compartir

Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol is this week carrying out a campaign organised by Malaga's provincial authority of solid urban waste (CRSU) with the aim of promoting proper management and separation of waste in the town.

The initiative has been running since Monday 27 in a marquee on the town's Plaza de Las Carmelitas. It is open to the public from 9am to 2pm this Wednesday 29 January, before moving to Paseo de Larios in Torre del Mar on Thursday 30 and Friday 31 January.

Mayor of Vélez-Málaga Jesús Lupiáñez said during a visit to the campaign on Tuesday that it was designed to "ensure that our municipality has the best conditions of cleanliness and respect for the environment".

Lupiáñez said it is "fundamental" that together with the work carried out by the municipal operational services on a day-to-day basis, "the participation of all of us is necessary to contribute to a town in perfect condition" and added, "We must raise awareness of an issue that is essential".

QR codes

Two people are operating the stall to provide useful and practical information on selective waste separation. Informative talks on the subject and the positive impact of this practice are being held during the days and downloadable material with guides and advice are available via QR codes on mobile devices.

There are interactive games such as the waste separator roulette wheel to learn about the 3Rs (reduce, reuse, recycle). In addition to the fixed information point, in the aforementioned locations, a mobile unit will be in operation to reach more people and encourage the active participation of citizens, according to the town hall.