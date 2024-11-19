Two Malaga villages request disaster area status after devastating ‘Dana’ storm

Eugenio Cabezas Axarquía Tuesday, 19 November 2024, 12:03

The municipalities of Almogía and Benamargosa were two of the place worst affected by the 'Dan'a which swept across Malaga province on Wednesday 13 November. For this reason, both town halls have applied or will apply in the next few days to be officially recognised as disaster areas, in order to be eligible for funding from other administrations.

In Benamargosa in the Axarquía the river of the same name burst its banks, flooding around 50 homes and businesses. “Everything has been very fast,” explained the mayor, Salvador Arcas to Europa Press who pointed out that the day after the Dana “everything was in chaos”. An extraordinary council meeting was held on Friday 15 November to unanimously approve the request for the declaration.

In addition to the damage to private homes and businesses, there was also considerable damage to large municipal infrastructures including the swimming pool, a park, the football pitch and horse-racing track.

Meanwhile, the Almogía in Malaga continues to work to restore normality after the storm. The mayor, Antonia García (PSOE), told Europa Press that work is continuing and everything is “more or less under control, returning to normal”. A full council meeting is scheduled to take place on 28 November to discuss the request for disaster area status.

There are still several houses without water supply, although work is ongoing to repair the damaged pipes and most of the electricity supply has also been restored.