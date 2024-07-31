Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Francisco José Martín during his visit to the Esperanza association in Vélez-Málaga. SUR
Two eastern Costa del Sol charities receive funding from provincial authority
Asprovélez and Asociación Esperanza in Vélez-Málaga have received a total of 85,000 euros from the Diputación de Málaga

Eugenio Cabezas

Vélez-Málaga

Wednesday, 31 July 2024, 13:15

Two charitable associations in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol have received 85,000 euros in funding from Malaga's provincial authority, the Diputación de Málaga.

Asprovélez provides comprehensive care to people with disabilities and has a residence for adults and an occupational centre where it offers residence and occupational activities adapted to the needs of the users. Thanks to the grant of 44,500 euros, it has been able to undertake the fencing of the occupational centre, and another grant of 20,000 euros has been used for the air-conditioning of the residence.

Asociación Esperanza, which provides advice and assistance to women with breast cancer in the Axarquía, has received a grant of nearly 20,000 euros to carry out a project to improve the health and welfare of cancer patients in the area.

The Diputación's spokesperson for assistance centres, the third sector and international cooperation, Francisco José Martín, visited the headquarters of both associations on Tuesday 30 July. Martín was accompanied by Vélez-Málaga councillor Lourdes Piña.

Martín said in a statement that the provincial authority launches lines of aid every year for third sector entities to develop welfare projects, rehabilitate and improve their headquarters or acquire vehicles for the transport of users.

