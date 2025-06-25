Two confirmed cases of Measles on eastern Costa del Sol brings Andalusian total to 88 this year

Europa Press Wednesday, 25 June 2025, 11:25 Compartir

The Andalusian regional government's health and consumer affairs department has confirmed two new cases of measles in the last week in the region, bringing the total number of cases so far this year to 88. The two new cases, two children aged nine and 13 who have not been vaccinated, are associated with the outbreak in Torrox, according to a press release from the regional government.

According to the press release, 23 per cent of the cases across Andalucía have been imported and have come from Morocco (17), Belgium (one), Denmark (one) and the United Kingdom (one).

Of the non-imported cases, there have been 23 isolated cases in which the source of infection is unknown (six cases in Malaga city, six in Vera, two in Marbella, one in Cuevas de Almanzora, one in Chirivel, one in Torremolinos, one in Alora, one in Casabermeja, one in Calañas, one on Huelva, one in Palos de la Frontera and one in Granada).

33% were under 15 years of age and 67% were adults (range 15-70 years). Only two cases (2%) had a documented history of one dose of the vaccination, the rest of the cases were not vaccinated or their vaccination status was unknown (among them the cases from Morocco).

Hospitalisation

Hospital admission was required for 28% of cases. One active outbreak In 2025, a total of twelve outbreaks have been declared, of which only one is still active - one of the cases in Torrox, to which the two recent cases are associated. The other eleven outbreaks have already been declared closed. In total there have been six confirmed cases in Torrox: five in private households and one in a health care setting.

The closed outbreaks were located in Huelva (four outbreaks totalling 12 outbreaks) and Almería province, with a total of four affected. By provinces, Almería has recorded 17 cases since the beginning of the year (one in Adra, three in El Ejido, one in Níjar, one in Roquetas de Mar, one in Cuevas del Almanzora, one in Chirivel and nine in Vera); Granada, four cases in total in the capital; Huelva, 16 cases (one in Calañas, two in Gibraleón, one in Huelva, four in Lucena del Puerto, two in Moguer, three in Palos de la Frontera, one in San Bartolomé de la Torre and two in San Juan del Puerto).

Malaga is the province with the highest number of confirmed cases: 50 in total (one in Álora, one in Casabermeja, ten in Fuengirola, 18 in Malaga city, two in Marbella, seven in Mijas, one in Nerja, one in Ojén, one in Rincón de la Victoria, one in Torremolinos, one in Vélez-Málaga and six in Torrox) and, finally, one case in Seville city.

In recent weeks, the incidence of confirmed cases has shown a downward trend with cases mainly located in the Levante Alto Almanzora and Axarquia districts. Most cases are imported from Morocco, are related to imported cases or are associated with outbreaks. Isolated cases of unknown source have decreased a lot, since year 20 there have been only two cases.

Check vaccination status before travelling

The Junta de Andalucía encourages people who are going to travel to countries with measles outbreaks to get the MMR vaccine (measles, mumps and rubella) in order to avoid contracting the disease and spreading it on their return home, as this is the best way to prevent the disease.

The Andalusian vaccination schedule offers MMR in two doses, at twelve months and at three years of age, although the first dose can be brought forward in infants aged six to eleven months in the case of travel to countries with a high measles endemic. In these cases, the second dose can be administered from the age of 15 months.

In addition, if an adult does not remember whether they have been vaccinated or has not had the disease, they should go to the health centre so that the GP can refer them to the vaccination clinic if there is no medical reason as to why they should not be vaccinated.

Spain counted 305 cases as of 22 June (93 imported, 87 related to imported cases and 125 of unknown origin). In Europe so far this year, cases have been reported in Austria (116), Belgium (178), Czech Republic (16), France (427), Germany (188), Hungary (three), Italy (334), Netherlands (437), Poland (51), Portugal (19), Romania (7,416), Sweden (six), Denmark (four), Estonia (five), Lithuania (five) and Slovakia (two).

Global cases

In April this year, 29 European countries reported measles data, with 975 cases reported by 18 countries. Overall, the number of cases decreased compared to the previous month.

The World Health Organization (WHO) assesses the risk as medium in Morocco in the region. In fact, there are no travel or trade restrictions in Morocco due to this outbreak.

According to the WHO's Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) report on 10 June, nine countries reported 4,592 confirmed cases in 2025, the majority of which were in Mexico (1,888), Canada (1,494) and the United States (1,166).

The WHO Western Pacific Region (WPRO) report states that from January to April 2025, 3,353 confirmed measles cases were reported in the region, spread across 12 countries. Most cases were reported in Cambodia (1060) and China (1002), followed by Mongolia (377), the Philippines (232) and Vietnam (144).