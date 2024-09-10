Two companies bid for contract to renovate iconic Costa del Sol landmark

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Tuesday, 10 September 2024, 11:26 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The iconic Balcón de Europa is the tourist heart of Nerja on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol. This spur of land that juts out into the sea and which resembles a ship was for centuries the site of a castle of medieval origin, known as Castillo Bajo.

The area welcomes thousands of visitors every day, who enjoy the spectacular views of the Mediterranean Sea and the backdrop of the Sierra Almijara mountain range, with peaks over 1,800 metres high. Together with El Salvador church, it is still a historic landmark for all locals, who affectionately call it ‘El Paseo’.

Now two companies have submitted bids to carry out rehabilitation work planned for the Balcón de Europa with an investment of 88,252.44 euros, which is co-financed by the town hall and the Andalusian regional government's tourism department with a subsidy specifically earmarked for tourist and cultural spaces such as the Balcón de Europa.

Litter bins and planters

Mayor of Nerja José Alberto Armijo explained in a statement that the Balcón de Europa's railings will be restored, the wall will be whitewashed and the three circular benches improved. “We are also going to replace the steps and remove architectural barriers to improve accessibility in El Salvador church,” he said

The town hall is also replacing more than 70 litter bins located in different streets in the town centre including the Balcón de Europa, Plaza Cavana and Plaza de España, as well as Calles Pintada, El Barrio and Carabeo. Seventy planters will also be installed around the town centre, with an investment of 58,200 euros, of which 28,200 euros are coming from municipal resources and the other 30,000 euros are subsidies from the Junta de Andalucía.

Councillor Antonio López said that the improvements will offer “a better image to our residents and visitors”. He added, “Over the next few weeks we will continue to work to complete the installation of the litter bins and will continue with the installation of the new planters”.