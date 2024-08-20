Iconic Costa del Sol viewpoint set to get a 88,000-euro facelift

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Tuesday, 20 August 2024, 17:22 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The Balcón de Europa, the iconic viewpoint in Nerja on the eastern strip of the Costa del Sol, is to get a 88,252-euro facelift.

This ship-like spit of land jutting out into the sea was for centuries the site of a castle of medieval origin, known as Castillo Bajo. The area welcomes thousands of people every day, who enjoy the spectacular views of the Mediterranean Sea and the backdrop of the Sierra Almijara, with its peaks over 1,800 metres high. Together with the church of El Salvador, it is a historic landmark for local Nerjeños residents, who affectionately call it El Paseo (the walk).

The town hall is promoting its improvement and calling for tenders for the work. As of Monday 19 August, applications will be accepted from companies interested in completing the project to improve the tourist site with an investment of 88,252.44 euros.

Work consists of the restoration of the Balcón de Europa's balcony area, also improving the whitewashed wall, and the circular benches. The steps will also be renovated and architectural barriers removed to improve accessibility in the church of El Salvador. The project is being co-financed by the regional ministry of tourism, through a grant specifically for tourist and cultural spaces, and the Nerja town hall.

The town's mayor José Alberto Armijo assessed the new project in a statement, pointing out "the commitment" the council is making "in promoting actions aimed at continuing to revitalise the Balcón de Europa, as an indisputable tourist attraction of our town".

Companies interested in bidding for these works have until 5 September to submit their applications. All information related to the call for tenders can be found on the Nerja town hall's contracting website.