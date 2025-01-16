The commercial premises on the Costa del Sol that are up for auction with a starting price of just 1 euro

Cristina Vallejo Malaga Thursday, 16 January 2025, 20:37 Compartir

Spanish real estate developer Aifos is still in the midst of a complex and interminable insolvency process. Last summer, a court in Malaga agreed to a one-and-a-half-year extension for the completion of the liquidation phase of its insolvency proceedings.

The process began more than a decade ago, in October 2014, having been declared insolvent in the summer of 2009, i.e. more than fifteen years ago. Aifos was the largest housing developer in Andalucía and its suspension of payments, the most important in Malaga and one of the largest in the country's housing sector, affected suppliers, banks and also families.

Meanwhile, the question of what to do with its assets continues. In September 2024 Escrapalia put up for public auction a total of 120 parking spaces and storage rooms valued at 709,500 euros. The sale was carried out in eight lots for a total of 208,069 euros, which represented a discount of 70 per cent of their value.

The assets were located in Benalmádena, Casares and Rincón de la Victoria. Previously, in 2023, another 112 assets were put up for public auction: 94 homes, 14 parking spaces, three plots of land and storage rooms, located in various municipalities in Malaga province, as well as in in Almeria and Granada provinces.

Escrapalia, which has been working with the insolvency administration since January 2023 marketing the developer's assets, has now put two commercial premises in Rincón de la Victoria up for public auction at a starting price of one euro each, despite their appraisal value being calculated at 197,577 and 559,347 euros, respectively.

These assets, according to an Escrapalia press statement, are free of known leases and occupations, are at street level and have a surface area of 290 and 821 square metres respectively. They are located in a residential building built in 2008 on Calle Argentina in the Añoreta area of the town.

The auction will remain open on Escrapalia until 27 January and is open to any individual, company or investor. Although registration on the platform to bid is free, as a commitment of real interest in the assets, participants will have to make a security deposit of 13,990 and 4,940 euros, amounts that will be returned in the event that the participant is not the succesful bidder, while in the case of being successful, the deposit will be adjusted according to the payment of the sales commission.

Settlement in progress

The liquidation plan for Aifos approved by the Malaga court envisages the sale of the assets by extrajudicial auction. Under this process, the insolvency administration chose Surus as the entity specialised in carrying out the liquidation, which is being carried out through its Escrapalia Inmuebles platform.

The figures surrounding the Aifos case are enormous: 890 million euros in debts to more than 5,000 creditors were accumulated, with an equity deficit of more than 120 million euros. In terms of liabilities, the founder of the company, Jesús Ruiz, faces a sentence of twelve years' disqualification from managing companies, as well as being liable for 100% of Aifos' insolvency deficit, i.e. the 120.4 million euros. This is the request made by the bankruptcy administration. With regard to his wife, Teresa Maldonado, as a shareholder and joint administrator, five years' disqualification is requested, and that she should be jointly and severally liable for 20% of the insolvency deficit (24 million euros).

In addition, Aifos is, according to the latest report from the Tax Agency, the biggest tax defaulter: its tax debt exceeds 90 million euros, a figure to which must be added those of subsidiaries such as Promotores y Consultores Ziur (37.7 million) or Sun Farm (more than 32 million). Likewise, Jesús Ruiz Casado still owes more than 15.5 million euros and Teresa Maldonado Taillefer owes a similar amount.

Housing in Marbella

Escrapalia has also put up for public auction a property located in the Pirámides Aloha II residential area of Marbella, which is valued at 373,376 euros, but it could be sold a 50% discount, as the starting price is 187,000 euros. It is a 153-square-metre property located in a building constructed in 2011. In this case, the auction will remain open on Escrapalia from 23 January to 25 February. The guarantee to be provided as a commitment of the real interest is 45,000 euros.

Once both auctions have ended, the successful bidder will be notified by email.