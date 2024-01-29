Two accidents on the A-7 at Rincón de la Victoria cause several kilometres of tailbacks in both directions Several cars collided on the Almeria-bound carriageway soon after a vehicle travelling towards Malaga hit the crash barrier

Two accidents that happened at the same time and almost at the same point (kilometre 968) in different directions have caused several kilometres of tailbacks in both directions on the A-7 near Rincón de la Victoria, east of Malaga city.

The first incident took place at around four o'clock on Monday afternoon on the Malaga-bound carriageway, when a car hit the crash barrier at the side of the road; none of the occupants was injured, according to initial information from 112. This caused tailbacks from kilometre 971 to 968.7. The left lane was closed to traffic, although it has since reopened.

Shortly after, on the Almeria-bound carriageway, several vehicles collided at practically the same point. An ambulance was sent to the scene at the request of the Guardia Civil. In this case, the tailbacks stretched from kilometre 966 to 968.