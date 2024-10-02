Twenty-two people rescued during summer season off eastern Costa del Sol beach

SUR Rincón de la Victoria Wednesday, 2 October 2024, 12:30 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern Costa del Sol coast finished its summer lifeguard service on Sunday 15 September with 22 rescue operations taking place throughout the season which started on 1 June.

Among the most notable incidents were the rescue of two children who were on a paddle surfboard and could not return to the shore on their own and a man who was windsurfing outside the specified area and also had problems returning to the shore.

There was also a missing minor with severe autism found thanks to the lifeguard service. In total, 10,584 queries were responded to, 772 medical assistance services were provided and four missing persons were located.

Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria Francisco Salado said, “The important effort made has resulted in a good and quiet season considering the volume of visitors and tourists who have enjoyed our beaches this summer.”