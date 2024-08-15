Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

T-shirt dispute allegedly sparked killing in Malaga province psychiatric unit
Crime

T-shirt dispute allegedly sparked killing in Malaga province psychiatric unit

A court has ordered the young man arrested for the death of his 65-year-old roommate to provisionally be sent to prison

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Thursday, 15 August 2024, 11:16

An argument over a T-shirt was the alleged trigger for a killing which happened on Monday in a psychiatric unit in Benajarafe, in Vélez-Málaga. A young man, 24, was arrested as the alleged perpetrator following the death of his 65-year-old roommate. Both were admitted at the centre.

A court in Velez-Malaga has ordered the provisional imprisonment, without bail, for the alleged perpetrator of the crime. The judge, according to sources from Andalucía highest court (TSJA), has requested the Alhaurín prison on the outskirts of Malaga to transfer him to the mental health ward.

The detained man gave his statement to the court by videoconference from the Vélez-Málaga police station, where he was being held in custody. According to his testimony, he suffocated the victim using a pillow after they argued over a T-shirt, the same sources have specified.

The incident happened at around 10.40pm. on Monday, 12 August. According to sources close to the investigation, it was the staff of the centre itself who found the victim, already dead, in the course of a round that is carried out on a regular basis to check on the condition of admitted patients.

It appears that the killing took place in the same room shared by the arrested man and the deceased, where the latter's body was found. The staff immediately alerted the National Police, who found that the victim showed signs of asphyxiation. The alleged killer was taken to a hospital in Malaga for medical treatment and a psychiatric examination, after which he was transferred to Velez-Malaga police station.

