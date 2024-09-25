Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A bus at a stop in Vélez-Málaga. E. Cabezas
Transport union agrees to operate minimum bus service during Costa del Sol town fair
Transport

Transport union agrees to operate minimum bus service during Costa del Sol town fair

The last round of talks between bus company Travelsa and the CC OO ended without agreement with the strike going ahead as planned in Vélez-Málaga

Eugenio Cabezas

Vélez-Málaga

Wednesday, 25 September 2024, 17:23

A meeting held on Wednesday 24 September between representatives from Travelsa, the company that provides the local bus service around Vélez-Málaga on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol, and the CC OO union, ended without agreement between the two parties.

This means that a minimal service will run during the town’s annual fair, the Real Feria de San Miguel, which started on Tuesday 23 September and will run until Sunday 29. The strike will begin on Thursday 26 September and will also finish on Sunday 29. The minimum services will be 50 per cent of the normal timetable.

Although in the latest round of talks both parties have come closer to an agreement, the demands of staff for improvements in their conditions and a salary increase have not been met.

Staff once again criticised "the immobility" of the multinational company Alsa which owns Travelsa and are calling for the collective agreement to be updated on issues such as the payment of public holidays and a wage increase in line with the public transport sector as well as better working conditions.

The CC OO union has also accused Travelsa management of a “lack of transparency” over its accounts, which they say “hinders the negotiation of the new collective agreement”.

