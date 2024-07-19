Totalín, the new mascot for a Malaga village that claims to be a sanctuary for chameleons

Presentation of Totalán's new tourist brand, on Thursday, at the headquarters of Malaga's provincial authority, the Diputación de Málaga.

Eugenio Cabezas Totalán Friday, 19 July 2024, 14:16

With just 800 registered inhabitants and located less than ten kilometres from Rincón de la Victoria and 15 from Malaga city, the village of Totalán on the eastern side of Malaga province claims to be a sanctuary for chameleons, a species in danger of extinction.

This is why the town hall has created a new tourist brand with 'Totalín', an endearing artistic representation of a chameleon, as its mascot.

As Rafael Navarrete explained, "although Totalán is only 15 kilometres from Malaga city, many people don't know about it, it's kind of camouflaged". For this reason, the 'Totalín Route' has been created and is marked out by chameleons made in the village with ceramics or crochet, and with QR codes that lead to the web platform www.pueblocamaleon.com, which provides information of interest about the history, gastronomy and festivals in Totalán.

As explained in his presentation, which took place this Thursday 18 July at the headquarters of Malaga's provincial authority, the Diputación de Málaga, Totalín can change the colour of his skin to blend in with the events and happenings in the village.

His debut will be at the Enrique Castillo Flamenco Festival on Saturday 20 July, when he will change from green to red. The event, which will be held throughout the afternoon in Plaza Antonio Molin will also act as the launch of its new tourist brand: 'Totalán, chameleon village'.

Flamenco festival

The festival, which has been held in Totalán six times, is named after the flamenco singer Enrique Castillo, who was born in the village and who has mastered the malagueñas, granaínas, tarantas, mineras and cartageneras and saetas.

According to a press release from the Diputación, the show will start at 21.00 with a line-up that includes David Palomar, Enrique Castillo, Fabiola Santiago and José García 'El Petro' on vocals. On guitar will be Andrés Cansino, Rubén Lara and Fernando Santiago. All presented by Macarena Albarracín. The event is free to attend.