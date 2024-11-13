Torrential downpour deposits 45mm of rain in just a few minutes in upper Axarquía area of Malaga province

Eugenio Cabezas La Viñuela Wednesday, 13 November 2024, 13:10

A heavy downpour of water has left 45 litres of water in just a few minutes in the area around the hamlet of Los Romanes (La Viñuela) in the Axarquía, on the eastern side of Malaga province on Wednesday 13 November.

Mayor of La Viñuela José Juan Jiménez has told SUR that the figure was recorded by “several residents” in their own rain gauges, as there are no official records in the area.

Jiménez explained that the downpour did not cause flooding or damage in Los Romanes due to the steep slope of the streets. “All this water goes directly to the reservoir,” he said, adding that Local Police and operational services are in the area ready to deal with any possible incidents.

According to data collected by the Junta de Andalucía’s Hidrosur network, up to 19 litres per square metre fell in the area around the Salto del Negro in the village of Cútar between 9 and 10am. In the last 24 hours Hidrosur recorded 37.6 litres per square metre in the River Benamargosa by 10am on Wednesday.

The Dana affecting Malaga is keeping the province under a red alert and the meteorological phenomenon is characterised by this type of sudden downpours, which can discharge many litres in a specific area in just a few minutes.