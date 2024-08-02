Three dehydrated hikers plucked from Malaga province's highest peak after eight-hour rescue

Eugenio Cabezas Axarquía Friday, 2 August 2024, 10:34 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Three hikers were rescued in the early hours of Thursday 1 August from Malaga province's highest peak, La Maroma, by the fire brigade and the Special Mountain Intervention Rescue Group (GREIM) of the Guardia Civil.

The alert was raised at around 5pm on Wednesday, when three middle-aged men, whose details have not been revealed, called the 112 Andalucía emergency service saying that they had no water and were dehydrated and disoriented. Furthermore, one of them has serious health problems due to a heart condition.

The men were at an altitude of almost 1,800 metres, in the area known as Tajo Voladero, just 300 metres from the summit. Firefighters began the rescue operation, together with the mountain rescue team at around 6.20pm on Wednesday evening.

📹Los compañeros de #VélezMálaga rescatan a una persona de la zona ‘Tajo Voladero’ en la Maroma, #Sedella

Desde las 18.20h que recibimos aviso, hasta las 2.15h, hemos trabajado con el #GREIM de #GuardiaCivil para acceder a pie y trasladar a la persona#CPBMálaga @diputacionMLG pic.twitter.com/haA3O7GTW5 — CPB Málaga (@cpbmalaga) August 1, 2024

It took the emergency services eight hours to rescue the men, according to the fire brigade's social media account. After being given liquids and food, they were evacuated to the nearby village of Sedella. They did not require further medical assistance according to the 112 Andalucía emergency service operators.