Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
View of La Maroma from Sedella, in an archive image. E. Cabezas
Three dehydrated hikers plucked from Malaga province&#039;s highest peak after eight-hour rescue
112 incident

Three dehydrated hikers plucked from Malaga province's highest peak after eight-hour rescue

Firefighters and members of the Guardia Civil's mountain rescue team finally managed to locate them on La Maroma and transferred them to the nearby village of Sedella

Eugenio Cabezas

Axarquía

Friday, 2 August 2024, 10:34

Opciones para compartir

Three hikers were rescued in the early hours of Thursday 1 August from Malaga province's highest peak, La Maroma, by the fire brigade and the Special Mountain Intervention Rescue Group (GREIM) of the Guardia Civil.

The alert was raised at around 5pm on Wednesday, when three middle-aged men, whose details have not been revealed, called the 112 Andalucía emergency service saying that they had no water and were dehydrated and disoriented. Furthermore, one of them has serious health problems due to a heart condition.

The men were at an altitude of almost 1,800 metres, in the area known as Tajo Voladero, just 300 metres from the summit. Firefighters began the rescue operation, together with the mountain rescue team at around 6.20pm on Wednesday evening.

It took the emergency services eight hours to rescue the men, according to the fire brigade's social media account. After being given liquids and food, they were evacuated to the nearby village of Sedella. They did not require further medical assistance according to the 112 Andalucía emergency service operators.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Flamenco ready for the feria in Spain's Andalucía
  2. 2 Costa del Sol adapted beach improved following requests from users
  3. 3 FIESTA Marbella cancels entire concert programme with exception of Pete Tong gig
  4. 4 Bearing witness to history along the coastline of the south of Spain
  5. 5 Costa del Sol town dishes out advice on dealing with the 'extreme heat'
  6. 6 Guadalhorce valley town hall announces cut in water supply on Thursday 1 August
  7. 7 Study shows incidence of tourist rental accommodation in Fuengirola is one of highest in Andalucía
  8. 8 Costa del Sol beaches fly the flag for excellence and quality
  9. 9 The monastery of discoverers in Andalucía's relatively unknown Huelva province
  10. 10 Torremolinos on the hunt for best cook of skewered sardines on the Costa del Sol

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad