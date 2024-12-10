This is where you can sample a traditional Malaga dish this festive season

Eugenio Cabezas Torrox Tuesday, 10 December 2024, 08:38

This year’s Fiesta de las Migas will take place in Torrox Pueblo on the eastern side of Malaga province on Sunday 22 December. Now in its 43rd year and considered an event of national tourist interest in Andalucía, the festival celebrates the traditional dish of ‘migas’ – breadcrumbs cooked in extra virgin olive oil and garlic – which was traditionally eaten by workers before going to work in the fields.

In a statement to announce the date of this year’s event, the mayor, Óscar Medina revealed that this year’s festival will be officially opened by the television presenter and comedian Manu Sánchez, who Medina said is “very much loved throughout Andalucía”.

The mayor also revealed that the winner of this year’s Fiesta de las Migas poster competition, which was launched in October, is Diego Gil Hernando, from Burgos, who will receive the prize of one thousand euros for this graphic work which shows several people preparing migas “and which captures the essence of our celebration” according to Medina.

This year's winning poster. SUR

The festival will have two stages and will begin in the town’s Plaza de la Constitución at 11am with the official opening and performances by local choirs and dance groups. The event will then move to the Llano de la Almazara, accompanied by the Coto Tres Hermanas verdiales music band with traditional Malaga dances as well as other groups performing traditional Spanish Christmas songs.

This is where the migas will be served up along with a traditional salad ‘ensalada arriera’ which contains olives, potatoes and oranges. Visitors will also be offered a glass of local sweet wine to accompany it. The event will finish at 9pm with a fireworks display.