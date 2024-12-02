Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Christmas lights in Nerja Ayuntamiento de Nerja
This is when the Christmas lights will be switched on in Nerja on the Costa del Sol
This is when the Christmas lights will be switched on in Nerja on the Costa del Sol

The big switch-on will take place on the town's iconic Balcón de Europa later this week and the town hall has scheduled more than 80 events during the festive season

Jennie Rhodes

Monday, 2 December 2024, 15:43

Nerja town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has revealed its programme of activities for the 2024-5 festive season with more than eighty events designed for all ages. The town hall said in a statement that "Nerja and Maro will be filled with light, music, culture and traditions, giving residents and visitors the opportunity to enjoy a magical Christmas."

Christmas will officially start in the town on Thursday 5 December with the Christmas market in Plaza de España opening at 5pm, the municipal 'Belén' (nativity scene) will be open to the public on the ground floor of the town hall from 6pm and the switching on of the Christmas lights will take place on the Balcón de Europa at 7pm.

As well as the traditional Nerja Christmas activities such as the Father Christmas and Three Kings parades on 5 January and the New Year's Eve party, there will also be a living nativity scene in the Las Protegidas district and shows in the Plaza de España throughout the festive period.

There will be traditional pastorals and zambombás musical performances in the Las Protegidas district of Nerja and Los Poetas in Maro, in Plaza de España and in El Salvador church throughout the Christmas period.

