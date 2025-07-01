Explainer: This is how the free blue parking zone in Torrox on the Costa del Sol will work

Eugenio Cabezas Torrox Tuesday, 1 July 2025, 17:17 Compartir

Torrox town hall was a pioneer in 2013 in implementing a blue zone (Zona azul) parking system in its coastal areas to encourage mobility and vehicle rotation in the height of the summer season. The system, which also operates all year round in Torrox Pueblo, is once again in operation in Torrox Costa in July and August.

It consists of the use of a cardboard disc, which can be purchased for one euro and is valid indefinitely. Drivers who park in these areas must place it on the dashboard, indicating the time. They have a maximum of two hours on the coast and one in the pueblo. If they do not remove the vehicle after this time, they are liable to a 50-euro fine.

The disc system will operate from Tuesday 1 July until 31 August, Monday to Friday from 10am to 10pm and Saturdays from 10am to 2pm, except on public holidays. The blue zone is clearly signposted and is controlled by Torrox Local Police officers.

A time clock must be obtained in order to park and must be placed on the dashboard of the vehicle in a visible place for checks by the Local Police. The disc can be collected free of charge at Torrox town hall, Tenencia de Alcaldía de El Morche, Edificio de Usos Múltiples, Torrox Costa Tourist Offices, El Morche Tourist Office, Ferrara Beach tourist office, the Local Police station, or in Loterías Conejito (Avenida El Faro), Locutorio Ferrara Costa del Oro, Supermercado Laguna, Souvenir Laura (Laguna Beach), Laguna Sport (Laguna Beach) and Cervecería La Azotea (El Morche).

Bicycles, mopeds and motorbikes are not allowed to park in these spaces, as there are specific areas set aside for these vehicles. People with reduced mobility may use the blue zone without time restrictions or the need for a disc, only if the spaces reserved for them are occupied, and only if they show their approved card.

In Torrox Pueblo the timetable operates all year round from Monday to Friday from 9am to 2pm and from 5 to 8pm and cars can be left for one hour.