Third 'little big' Danish castle opens on the Costa del Sol

Eugenio Cabezas Torrox Costa Monday, 30 September 2024, 12:39 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Although he didn't want to pose for the cameras, the Danish artist Anton Jensen was undoubtedly the star of the day on Friday 27 September at the Media Caña beach bar in El Peñoncillo, Torrox-Costa on the eastern Costa del Sol.

After almost nine months of uninterrupted work, in the mornings, afternoons and even some nights to take advantage of the cooler hours of the summer, this artist has finished his third small castle. Built by hand, with stones from the beach, sand and cement, it is, to date, his largest work, compared to the first two. The first creation stands on a cliff near the village of Lagos and is just 50 centimetres in diameter, and the second one is slightly more than a metre.

Maini castle, which even has LED night lighting, has a surface area of more than nine square metres and is about four metres high. It is so big that Jensen even had to use ladders to finish it off. He started at the beginning of January and finished it in August. “I have been coming almost every day, but I do it as a hobby, they only help me with the materials, the cement, the sand and the tools,” explains the Dane, who has visited dozens of beaches to collect the stones with which he has built his castle.

The mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina, and the owner of the beach bar, Jorge López, were in charge of officially “inaugurating” the new castle, which has already become a tourist attraction in the area. The mayor highlighted Jensen’s “tenacity and effort”.

He went on to say, “This great castle gives value to the area, along with the other castle of Calaceite, the Tajo de la Virgen, will be an area that will have a great development in the next ten or twenty years,” and added that the town hall promote the castle at tourism fairs such as Fitur. “It is a monument that is already going to form part of our heritage,” he added.

This Friday, the hotel and restaurant has organised a party to inaugurate the new castle, which even has its own legend, written by Jensen. The legend alludes to a story of kings, knights and locals. Without any plans or designs, the new castle has come from his imagination, based on looking at many photographs of castles around the world. It has 256 windows, one for each of the days Jensen has worked on it.

The owner of Media Caña, Jorge López, and Óscar Medina, mayor of Torrox officially inaugurate the castle. E. Cabezas

“I didn't want to make a war castle, with guns and cannons, it's a fantasy castle, from a hundred-year-old sandstorm,’ Jensen said, alluding to one of the signs on the construction site.

His third great little castle has already become a tourist attraction for this Torrox-Costa hotel and restaurant. Owner Jorge López, is “delighted” with the outcome and offered meals and drinks to Anton while he was working. “All the people who come here want to take photos of me, but I don't want to be in the photos, I want them to be taken of the castle,” Jensen said.

The castle also appeared in the filming in June of the Netflix series ‘Dos Tumbas’, with actors Álvaro Morte and Kiti Mánver from Money Heist.