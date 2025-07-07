The spectacular waterfall that's flowing into the sea again on the eastern Costa del Sol

Eugenio Cabezas Maro Monday, 7 July 2025, 15:29 Compartir

The Cascada Grande de Maro waterfall on the eastern Costa del Sol has become, for the second consecutive summer, after the harsh drought of 2022 and 2023, a place of 'pilgrimage' for the thousands of tourists visiting Nerja this year. After remaining dormant for much of the previous two years due to the extreme drought that has hit Malaga province since 2019, thanks to the abundant rainfall that fell between October 2024 and March 2025, the water is flowing once again.

The waterfall is a spectacular sight at the beginning of July, attracting hundreds of hikers every day. Although the flow of water has dropped considerably compared to spring, the amount of water that falls down the cliff to the sea is still significant, delighting the thousands of paddle surfers who manage to get there with their kayaks or paddle surf boards.

The route is about three kilometres long (one way) from Burriana beach, where it is possible to hire boats from the various authorised companies. The journey takes about an hour one way and another hour on the return trip. In fact, the excursions organised by companies such as Educare Aventura, which has the contract for the use of the main waterway, cost 60 euros for two people and last two and a half hours.

Another much more feasible option, which requires much less effort, is to get there from La Caleta de Maro or Maro beaches, from which the Cascada Grande is just 500 metres away. The waterfall is expected to continue throughout the summer, despite the fact that the water from the area is mainly used for agriculture in Maro and Tetuán.

Under the impressive waterfall, in the middle of the afternoon, there are real 'traffic jams' of canoes and paddle surf boards, which make the circuit of passing underneath and enjoying the unique sensation of a real 'rain' in the middle of summer. "It looks like Niagara Falls" says one of the hikers as he takes out his mobile phone to take photos and videos.

After the photo and video session for social media it's time for the return journey, which many do at a slower pace, not only because of fatigue, but also to enjoy the incredible views and landscapes of the cliffs that separate the beaches of Burriana and La Caleta de Maro, with heights of around 80 metres at some points.