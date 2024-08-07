Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The artist last Friday with the mayor and councillors in the CAC. SUR
Antonio Belda exhibits three of his works at the CAC in Vélez-Málaga
Art

Antonio Belda exhibits three of his works at the CAC in Vélez-Málaga

The Francisco Hernández Contemporary Art Centre exhibits the triptych La Toma de Málaga, 1487 and the canvases Fuente del parque and Tuareg until November.

Eugenio Cabezas

Wednesday, 7 August 2024, 11:27

The Centro de Arte Contemporáneo (CAC) Francisco Hernández de Vélez-Málaga has a new exhibition by the famous Vélez artist Antonio Belda. The exhibition was inaugurated last Friday at the museum by the mayor, Jesús Lupiáñez. He was accompanied by the Councillor for Culture, Alicia Ramírez, the head of the CAC programme, Luis Reyes, and the artist himself, Antonio Belda, who explained some of the details surrounding his works.

"The exhibition will be on show in the central courtyard until 3 November. I invite everyone to come to the CAC to encounter the dreamlike, baroque, colourful, mysterious and personal world of Antonio Belda," said Jesús Lupiáñez.

The central work in the exhibition is the large format triptych La Toma de Málaga, 1487 (The Taking of Malaga, 1487), a work created between 2002 and 2005, which represents the reconquest of Malaga by the Catholic Monarchs. The triptych is completed with two other canvases, Fuente del Parque which shows a sculpture of a nymph with an ewer fountain, and Tuareg, which depicts a nomad on a horse.

The artist expressed the feelings he wants to convey with the main painting in the exhibition. "This is a work that is not about revenge or bad blood between good guys and bad guys, this is a work of friendship, where both King Ferdinand's side and the Muslims represent the best of the people and the two cultures. This is a painting for encounter, it is not a painting of division", he explained.

