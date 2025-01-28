Guacamole with a goat cheese twist made by Malaga-based company flies off supermarket shelves

Eugenio Cabezas Axarquía Tuesday, 28 January 2025, 17:19 Compartir

Avocados are one of the most fashionable foods in the world at the moment and as well as the tropical fruit itself, there is a growing range of products that use the avocados as the main ingredient. The most well-known is guacamole but in recent months, innovations such as Freshfy's AvoCheese made by Axarfruit, a company based in La Viñuela on the eastern side of Malaga province, is growing in popularity in supermarkets across Spain.

AvoCheese is a mixture of 85 per cent avocado and eight per cent lactose-free goat cheese, with olive oil, onion, pepper and sultanas, salt, antioxidant and acidifier making up the rest of the ingredients. The product has been available for some months now on the shelves of supermarkets such as Carrefour and Consum, as well as other chains in northern Spain.

Brothers Álvaro Martínez, 36, and Vicente, 39, who have been running Axarfruit since it was founded in 2012, explained to SUR that in the last few months the product "has proven to be a resounding success among guacamole lovers".

Álvaro explained, "This innovative product, which combines the smoothness of avocado with the distinctive flavour of goat cheese, has captured the attention of consumers and critics alike,"

According to Álvaro AvoCheese has been received "with enthusiasm on social media, with numerous influencers and food experts praising its flavour and quality". For example, the popular 'influencer' @healthymiguel has highlighted the 'AvoCheese' in a video that has already garnered several thousand views and positive comments on TikTok. For Álvaro this recognition "not only underlines the quality of the product, but also its growing popularity among those looking for healthy and delicious options".

One of the selling points of AvoCheese is its nutritional content. In addition, its gluten and lactose-free formula "makes it accessible to a wide variety of people, including those with dietary restrictions," says Álvaro. It sells for 2.19 euros per 125 gram tub in Carrefour supermarkets.

The company started twelve years ago in Vélez-Málaga. From there it moved to Benamargosa, although five years ago they opened a new headquarters, in La Viñuela, next to the A-356 or El Arco road. Axarfruit, which also sells mangoes and avocados, employs around 50 and sells its fruit to supermarket chains such as Carrefour, Consum, Lidl and Aldi.