Spanish supermarket giant Consum to build major distribution hub in north of Malaga province

Consum, the Valencia-based Spanish supermarket chain, has acquired a 163,000-square-metre plot of land in Antequera's outskirts, with the aim of building a distribution hub for its stores in Andalucía. The plot forms 10% of the 1.6-million-square piece of land at the Polígono Logístico recently acquired by developer Grupo Baraka which already has all permissions for industrial development. The step taken by Consum will serve to further consolidate the store chain's expansion in Andalucía.

The distribution centre, once fully operational, will offer jobs to 500 people. With an investment of 150 million euros, construction will begin in the second half of 2027, only after the roughly estimated 24 months of infrastructure and road development works etc have finished. The latter are scheduled to commence in the next few weeks.

Supermarket supply

From the end of 2028 onwards, the large centre will boost the brand's capacity to supply goods to 200 supermarkets in the Andalucía and Castilla-La Mancha regions. So far, Consum has a total of 39 stores spread across the provinces of Almería, Granada and Jaén, 25 of which are its own and 14 belong to franchises.

The new facility will develop in several phases, depending on demand and the success of the Valencian company's expansion plans in southern Spain. Key features of the centre will be storage chambers for fresh produce, as well as dry storage areas for various products.

Another feature will be a 30-metre-high automated silo, as well as office and facility units. The centre is planned with the latest energy efficiency measures in mind, based on the model of the carbon-neutral platform of Las Torres de Cotillas, in Murcia.

The Centro Logístico de Antequera will occupy 300 hectares when fully developed. The area is connected to main roads in the geographical epicentre of Andalucía. The facility will also be connected to the ports of Malaga and Algeciras, as well as to the Atlantic and Mediterranean rail corridors.

In full expansion

Consum is in the midst of national expansion. This acquisition in Antequera complements the one of 150,000 square metres in the Parque Tecnológico Logístico de Noblejas (Toledo), which was sealed in December 2024. There are also plans to build another platform in the Pont dels Cavalls business park in Aldaia, covering 400,000 square metres.

The cooperative currently has six logistics platforms: two in Catalonia (El Prat de Llobregat and Zona Franca); three in Valencia (Silla, Quart de Poblet and Ribarroja) and one in Murcia (Las Torres de Cotillas). The latter is currently supplying 87 stores supermarkets in Castilla-La Mancha, as well as several in Andalucía.