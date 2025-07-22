Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Image of the crossing from Torre del Mar to Almayate, where the accident happened. E. Cabezas
112 incident

Driver of car involved in fatal motorcycle crash on Costa del Sol tests positive in roadside breathalyser

The 42-year-old was in the vehicle with her six-year-old son when, for reasons that are being investigated, her BMW collided head-on with the 125cc motorbike being riden by Antonio Javier

Eugenio Cabezas

Eugenio Cabezas

Almayate

Tuesday, 22 July 2025, 15:19

The driver of the car that collided with a motorbike in the early hours of Sunday 20 July in Almayate (Vélez-Málaga) on the eastern Costa del Sol, tested positive and was allegedly twice the maximum alcohol limit when she was breathalysed after the accident in which 30-year-old Antonio Javier Gutiérrez Ramos from Torre del Mar was killed. The driver gave results of 0.54 and 0.6 milligrams per litre (the legal limit is 0.25) in the tests carried out by the Guardia Civil, as SUR has been able to confirm.

The 42-year-old driver was in the car with her six-year-old son, when for reasons that are being investigated, her BMW entered the oncoming lane of traffic and collided head-on with the 125cc motorbike being riden by Antonio Javier.

When the Local Police, Guardia Civil and the emergency medical services arrived at the scene of the accident, at kilometre 268 of the old N-340 coastal road near Almayate, they were unable to save the young man's life. The woman suffered minor injuries and the child was unharmed.

Extending the report

As SUR has been able to confirm, the accident happened after the vehicle entered the oncoming lane of traffic. The woman was arrested by the Guardia Civil and has been released on bail, while the investigation is ongoing for an alleged offence against road safety.

Antonio's death has caused a great shock in Torre del Mar, where he was well known and loved. Friends and family paid a heartfelt tribute on Sunday afternoon near to Torre del Mar's lighthouse and the sports courts which are close to where he lived with his parents. An improvised memorial was set up with dozens of candles and photographs in his memory and messages of condolence have been shared on social media.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol town reinforces measures to tackle disease-carrying mosquitoes and other pests
  2. 2 Popular Costa del Sol river walk remains closed two years after access was banned
  3. 3 Malaga padel star Bea González crowned champion on home soil
  4. 4 New signing Adrián Niño stars as Malaga CF trounce neighbours Antequera CF
  5. 5 Torremolinos closed June with 3.4% increase in workers making social security contributions
  6. 6 Jon Rahm and Sergio García finish outside top 30 after frustrating British Open
  7. 7 Paula Badosa named in strong Spain squad for Billie Jean King Cup tennis finals in Shenzhen
  8. 8 Benalmádena adds selection of Ukrainian books to its library network shelves
  9. 9 New signage will guide tourists in Malaga town famous for swaying suspension bridge
  10. 10 Marbella branch of Spanish cancer association set to mark 40th anniversary with glittering gala

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Driver of car involved in fatal motorcycle crash on Costa del Sol tests positive in roadside breathalyser

Driver of car involved in fatal motorcycle crash on Costa del Sol tests positive in roadside breathalyser