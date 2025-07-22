Driver of car involved in fatal motorcycle crash on Costa del Sol tests positive in roadside breathalyser

Eugenio Cabezas Almayate Tuesday, 22 July 2025, 15:19 | Updated 15:29h. Compartir

The driver of the car that collided with a motorbike in the early hours of Sunday 20 July in Almayate (Vélez-Málaga) on the eastern Costa del Sol, tested positive and was allegedly twice the maximum alcohol limit when she was breathalysed after the accident in which 30-year-old Antonio Javier Gutiérrez Ramos from Torre del Mar was killed. The driver gave results of 0.54 and 0.6 milligrams per litre (the legal limit is 0.25) in the tests carried out by the Guardia Civil, as SUR has been able to confirm.

The 42-year-old driver was in the car with her six-year-old son, when for reasons that are being investigated, her BMW entered the oncoming lane of traffic and collided head-on with the 125cc motorbike being riden by Antonio Javier.

When the Local Police, Guardia Civil and the emergency medical services arrived at the scene of the accident, at kilometre 268 of the old N-340 coastal road near Almayate, they were unable to save the young man's life. The woman suffered minor injuries and the child was unharmed.

Extending the report

As SUR has been able to confirm, the accident happened after the vehicle entered the oncoming lane of traffic. The woman was arrested by the Guardia Civil and has been released on bail, while the investigation is ongoing for an alleged offence against road safety.

Antonio's death has caused a great shock in Torre del Mar, where he was well known and loved. Friends and family paid a heartfelt tribute on Sunday afternoon near to Torre del Mar's lighthouse and the sports courts which are close to where he lived with his parents. An improvised memorial was set up with dozens of candles and photographs in his memory and messages of condolence have been shared on social media.