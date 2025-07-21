Thirty-year-old motorcyclist dies in frontal crash on old N-340 coastal road

Eugenio Cabezas Almayate Monday, 21 July 2025, 12:00 Compartir

Antonio Javier Gutiérrez Ramos, a 30-year-old man from Torre del Mar on the eastern Costa del Sol died in the early hours of Sunday 20 July when his motorbike collided with a car on the old N-340 coastal road at kilometre 268 near Almayate.

He was the second of three brothers and from a well-known family in the town. He was single and had no children.

Trained in sports and sports nutrition, he worked as a sports instructor in a company in Malaga city and worked hard for the inclusion in sports of people with special educational needs. A great football fan, as a child he played in the lower categories of the Unión Deportiva Torre del Mar football club and later in several teams in the area, including Playamar, El Faro Burguer and CD Atlético Torre del Mar FS, among others.

According to his friends, Javier loved travelling and on his social media pages there are hundreds of photos of trips and in different parts of the world. His father works in the construction industry. Although he was not a big fan of motorbikes, he had bought a 125cc motorcycle to travel between Malaga city and Torre del Mar, which he often did on the old N-340, to avoid the dangers of the motorway and the traffic jams.

In the early hours of Sunday morning he was travelling towards Torre del Mar when, for reasons unknown and under investigation, his motorbike collided head-on with a car, in which a 15-year-old was also travelling. As a result of the brutal impact, Antonio Javier Gutiérrez Ramos died at the scene. As SUR has learnt, the driver tested positive for alcohol with double the maximum permitted level. The driver was arrested by the Guardia Civil.

Javier's death has caused a great shock in Torre del Mar, where he was well known and loved. The expressions of condolences are being repeated on social media. Friends and family paid him a heartfelt tribute on Sunday afternoon in the Faro area of Torre del Mar, next to the sports area and close to where he lived with his parents. An improvised 'altar' was set up there, with dozens of candles and photographs in his memory.