These are the areas of the Axarquía in the east of Malaga province worst affected by the 'Dana' storm

The heavy rainfall associated with the 'Dana' storm which is lashing Malaga this Wednesday, with a red warning until midnight, has severely affected parts of the Axarquía area to the east of the province.

The worst affected municipalities have been Vélez-Málaga, Torre del Mar Benamargosa, Periana, La Viñuela, Comares, Canillas de Aceituno, Cómpeta, Torrox and Arenas.

In Vélez-Málaga, which is referred to as 'the capital of the Axarquía', the heavy downpours have caused flooding of the La Pañoleta and Los Zamoranos industrial estates and around the Vivar Tellez football ground. The road between Triana and Vélez-Málaga is also cut off.

In Torre del Mar the Río Vélez to the west of the town near Almayate has burst its banks and sources have reported that La Laguna and Almanat de Almayate campsites as well as the Las Casillas de la Vía 'chabolas' houses at the entrance to Torre del Mar have been evacuated. Around 800 people have been taken to the town's Salvador Sánchez sports centre "as a precaution". The town hall has issued a warning to citizens to avoid the area near the river.

Foreign people on holiday evacuated

Juan Díaz, manager of the Almanat campsite, told SUR that most of the people evacuated were foreign people on holiday at the establishment. "The Local Police and the Guardia Civil have come and decided the best thing to do was to evacuate, although the water has not reached the campsite," he explained.

The most serious situation has been recorded in Benamargosa, with the overflowing of the river that flows through the village, which has a population of just 1,600. The heavy rains in the upper area, between Salto del Negro, which belongs to Cútar, and Comares, caused the river to rise suddenly, flooding streets, shops, houses, garages and La Encarnación church.

The flood has swept several cars and heavy machinery along the riverbed. In Cútar there are problems with the water and electricity supply and several residents in outlying rural areas are cut off. The rains have also damaged several houses.

In the hamlet of Los Romanes, which belongs to La Viñuela, a downpour discharged up to 45mm of water in just a few minutes during the morning. The storm hit Los Romanes and the River Cueva, which goes straight to La Viñuela reservoir, although there has been no significant material damage. In addition, a heavy hailstorm has left the Upper Axarquia with a white blanket, in particular around Almáchar and El Borge.

Suspension bridge in Comares

In Periana rural properties have been cut off, such as those in the Regalón area, and the road from the Seco river to Cañizares has also been cut off. In Comares, the heavy rainfall has swept away the suspension bridge in the Los Pérez area, which had been installed for more than 30 years at a height of five metres over the course of the Río de las Cuevas. "I have never seen anything like this before," said councillor Manuel Robles. A few metres further down the diversion dam of the river Cuevas or Mazmúllar, which has a pipe to La Viñuela, has overflowed, although it has not reached the road.

In Canillas de Aceituno there have been landslides on the local road that connects the village with Sedella and the road between Cómpeta and Torrox has been cut off. The mayor of Cómpeta, Rosaluz Fernández, explained to SUR that they are going to try to reopen it with their own machinery to avoid the residents of the rural districts having to make a detour through Algarrobo, where the regional road remains open. In Arenas a fallen tree has led to the temporary closure of the road that connects the village with Vélez-Málaga.

In Torrox there have also been large pools of water on the old N-340 coastal road in El Morche and in Torrox-Costa in the Laguna Beach area. There has been flooding in businesses and garages, which has forced residents and the municipal operational services to break down walls to prevent the water level from rising.

The heaviest rainfall in the Axarquía so far this Wednesday (at 5pm) has been recorded in Santon Pitar, with 144.5mm in the last 24 hours; in Alfarnatejo, with 144.2mm, 132.4 in Salto del Negro in Cútar, next to the river Benamargosa, 76.8mm at La Viñuela reservoir and 74.8 in Alcaucín, according to data compiled by the Hidrosur network of the Junta de Andalucía.