This is the moment a river in the Axarquía burst its banks as torrential rains continue across Malaga province

The Benamargosa river in the Axarquía burst its banks this Wednesday afternoon.

Eugenio Cabezas Axarquía Wednesday, 13 November 2024, 17:55 | Updated 18:04h.

The Benamargosa river in the Axarquía on the eastern side of Malaga province has burst its banks and the village is beginning to flood according to local reports this Wednesday afternoon, 13 November.

Water has begun to enter several houses and businesses near the river, as well as the Encarnación church.

Despite the width of the riverbed as it passes through the village, the water has reached over the bridge that crosses it and has begun to enter several streets, as confirmed to SUR by the mayor, Salvador Arcas.

"The situation is very complicated, we are warning the residents in the low houses to move to higher ground," said Arcas.

The highest rainfall in the Axarquía recorded so far today has been in Alfarnatejo, with 118.5mm, 85.8mm in the Salto del Negro in Cútar, along the river Benamargosa, and 42.9mm in Alcaucín, according to data collected by the Hidrosur network of the Junta de Andalucía.