The Costa del Sol town that's doing its bit to help save sea turtles

Rincón de la Victoria town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has once again joined the 'Aquí salvamos tortugas' (Here we save turtles) environmental awareness campaign. For another year the town is taking part in this national initiative, promoted by the Fundación Oceanogràfic, which aims to inform and raise awareness of the presence of sea turtles on the Mediterranean coast and the importance of their conservation.

The campaign is already present in Rincón de la Victoria through posters that have been put up around the town, aimed at both residents and visitors, informing them how to act in the event of a sea turtle sighting and recommending that they contact 112 to alert the authorities.

Zoom A campaign poster in Rincón de la Victoria. SUR

Councillor for the environment and sustainability, Borja Ortiz, said "The initiative aims to raise public awareness of the need to follow an action protocol, as it is becoming increasingly common for loggerhead turtles to choose our beaches to nest."

Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, highlighted "the importance of supporting campaigns like this one, which help to raise awareness about the conservation of a marine species threatened by factors such as pollution, loss of habitat and human action, which we can all work together to prevent".

The “Here we save turtles” campaign began in 2019 in Valencia through the Fundación Oceanogràfic and has been growing, with the Fundación Azul Marino and the Fundación Palma Aquarium joining in and extending to the Balearic Islands and Murcia. The Seville Aquarium joined two years ago to promote the campaign in Andalucía. This year more than 100 municipalities have already joined the campaign.