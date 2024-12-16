The Costa del Sol chef who returned to Valencia to keep cooking for flood victims

Eugenio Cabezas Torre del Mar Monday, 16 December 2024, 18:28

Álvaro Faura, the 30-year-old chef from Torre del Mar on the eastern Costa del Sol, has returned to Valencia to continue helping the thousands of people affected by the floods that devastated parts of the Spanish region on 29 October.

After setting up a street kitchen in Paiporta for twelve days, where he served more than two thousand hot meals a day, he went back last weekend to prepare on this occasion a thousand homemade pizzas, “with top quality ingredients”.

Faura set off from his home in Torre del Mar with a van full of ingredients and an oven and set up the free pizza stand to feed those affected. “We will be there for three days and we need to raise more funds to buy the Italian food,” explained the young entrepreneur who runs an electric scooter business. “They are authentic pizzas made by me,” he said, while adding that he had two pizzerias “but because of Covid I ended up closing them”.

“This is crazy, a lot of people keep coming” he told SUR while he was handing out the pizzas to dozens of Valencians over the weekend. “We don't stop, we continue to prepare pizzas and dough, all for free’,” added Faura, who was accompanied by several volunteer friends.