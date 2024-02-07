Surprises in store as forty years of carnival is marked in popular Costa del Sol holiday resort

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Wednesday, 7 February 2024, 10:17 Compartir Copiar enlace

Nerja, the popular holiday resort on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol, is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its 'Carnaval' (carnival) this year. As such the town hall has prepared a special programme for this year’s event which is taking place from 8 to 11 February.

The official opening ceremony will take place at Nerja’s cultural centre on Calle Granada at 8pm where those attending can expect “many surprises” according to the town’s councillor for festivals, Elena Gálvez.

The presentation of Nerja carnival's 2024 poster. SUR

The carnival will continue on Friday 9 February with a children's fancy dress competition starting at the Balcón de Europa at 5.30pm and this will be followed by other activities.

The main parade will start at 5pm on Saturday 10 February and the closing ceremony, with the traditional burial of the sardine, will take place on Calahonda beach at 5pm and will be followed by fireworks.