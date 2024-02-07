Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image of a previous year's carnival in Nerja. SUR
Surprises in store as forty years of carnival is marked in popular Costa del Sol holiday resort
Carnival 2024

Surprises in store as forty years of carnival is marked in popular Costa del Sol holiday resort

The official opening ceremony of Nerja’s ‘Carnaval’ is taking place on Thursday 8 February at the town’s cultural centre

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Wednesday, 7 February 2024, 10:17

Compartir

Nerja, the popular holiday resort on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol, is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its 'Carnaval' (carnival) this year. As such the town hall has prepared a special programme for this year’s event which is taking place from 8 to 11 February.

The official opening ceremony will take place at Nerja’s cultural centre on Calle Granada at 8pm where those attending can expect “many surprises” according to the town’s councillor for festivals, Elena Gálvez.

The presentation of Nerja carnival's 2024 poster.
The presentation of Nerja carnival's 2024 poster. SUR

The carnival will continue on Friday 9 February with a children's fancy dress competition starting at the Balcón de Europa at 5.30pm and this will be followed by other activities.

The main parade will start at 5pm on Saturday 10 February and the closing ceremony, with the traditional burial of the sardine, will take place on Calahonda beach at 5pm and will be followed by fireworks.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Farmers' protests cause traffic chaos as hundreds of tractors block port in Malaga and logistics centre in Antequera
  2. 2 British centenarian who lives independently in Benalmádena says the secret to long life is 'chocolate and whisky'
  3. 3 'Small crack' in main Costa del Sol water supply network pipe will lead to nighttime water cuts in several areas of Mijas
  4. 4 Gibraltar monkey finally captured in Spain's La Linea de la Concepción two days after crossing over the border
  5. 5 Malaga Airport train station's broken escalator finally being fixed after spare part arrives from Korea
  6. 6 Axarquía village votes to keep fireworks
  7. 7 New pipeline that will bring water to drought-stricken Axarquía enters testing phase
  8. 8 Karaoke, bubble tea and traditional snacks: Japanese-themed leisure centre is coming to Malaga, the first in Spain
  9. 9 'It's more fun than studying it in a book': Malaga school unveils huge spruced up map of Spain
  10. 10 Surprises in store as forty years of carnival is marked in popular Costa del Sol holiday resort

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad