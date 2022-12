The Red Cross in the Axarquía have raised money to help people in the Ukraine as well as Ukrainian refugees. / SUR

Ten months after the start of the war, the Red Cross in Vélez-Málaga has so far allocated 337,000 euros to help people in Ukraine as well as families who have come to live in the town. The aid includes sending food and hygiene products to Ukraine and helping refugee families with bureaucracy, language learning, translation, rent payments and health appointments.