Spoof Holy Week carnival procession divides opinion in Axarquía village

Eugenio Cabezas Friday, 23 February 2024, 13:37

A group of about twenty youngsters in Iznate have caused controversy in the small Axarquía village after creating a 'spoof' Holy Week procession by replacing what would normally be solemn images of Our Lady Mary and Jesus with two giant cardboard cutout bottles of Larios Rosé gin and Barceló rum. The carnival procession also included a music band, women wearing the traditional mantilla headdress and one was dressed as the Pope.

The 'alcohol procession' during last weekend's carnival parade has divided opinion among the 900 inhabitants of the village, with some congratulating the teenagers for their sense of humour and the "work that went into" their procession. Another commented, "It's great that young people are encouraged to participate in the carnival."

However, the parish priest, Daniel Ceratto, has expressed his "deep unease" over the procession which he considers "a serious mockery and a great offence to the Church". He told SUR on Tuesday that "more than fifty residents, especially the elderly and those who are religious", have expressed their displeasure over the youngsters' carnival 'float'.