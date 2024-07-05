Video: Spectacular blaze engulfs premises of subtropical fruit company on eastern strip of Costa del Sol

Image of the flames, this Friday in the Reyes Gutiérrez warehouse in Vélez-Málaga.

Eugenio Cabezas Vélez-Málaga Friday, 5 July 2024, 11:12 | Updated 11:26h.

A huge fire is sweeping through the facilities of the Reyes Gutiérrez subtropical fruit company in Vélez-Málaga, on the eastern strip of the Costa del Sol.

The flames started at around 10am this Friday (5 July) and the huge column of smoke and fire is already visible from several kilometres around. The facilities are located next to the A-356 ring road, just 300 metres from the town centre of Velez-Malaga.

Local Police, Guardia Civil and firefighters from the Malaga provincial fire brigade stations in Vélez-Málaga, Rincón de la Victoria, Periana and Nerja have already arrived at the scene.

At the moment, it is not known if there are any injuries.

The images of the spectacular flames are circulating rapidly on social media, generating a great stir in the Axarquia town.